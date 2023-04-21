Beating the summer heat: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issues heatstroke advisory

April 21, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

With the summer temperatures remaining high in the state, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a detailed advisory to the people, urging them to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and stay hydrated at all times.

The authority has cited an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that today (April 21), the maximum daytime temperature could go up to 39 degrees celsius in Palakkad district and upto 37 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. The projected temperatures are two to four degrees above the normal.

Steps to be taken

Steps should be taken to conserve water. Travellers should carry small bottles of drinking water and caps or umbrellas with them, the advisory said. The people have also been advised to wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes and always wear footwear when venturing outside to keep the heat at bay.

Educational institutions should provide an adequate supply of drinking water in the classrooms. External gatherings such as assemblies should be avoided during the daytime.

Children, elderly citizens and pregnant women should take extra care to avoid direct sunlight between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to avoid sunburn and heat stroke.

Employers have been directed to rearrange the working hours of construction workers and agricultural labourers.

Two degrees above normal

As per the temperature observations for the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday, maximum temperatures in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Vellanikara (Thrissur) and Kozhikode were two degrees Celsius above the normal.

The authority has also urged the public to be on guard against fire incidents including forest fires during the summer. Kerala had reported an extraordinary number of forest fires this year after the onset of summer.

In its five-day rainfall forecast issued on Thursday, the IMD has indicated the possibility of light to moderate rainfall in all districts except the northern districts of Kannur and Kasaragod till April 24.

As per an IMD extended range forecast issued today (Friday), rainfall is likely ‘‘at isolated and scattered places’‘ in Kerala and Mahe till April 27.

Kerala has so far recorded a 47% deficiency in the seasonal summer rainfall this year. Of the 14 districts, only Pathanamthitta has reported normal rainfall for the March 1-April 20 period.