Kerala State awards for persons with disabilities announced

November 16, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kozhikode has bagged the award for the best disabled-friendly district administration in Kerala. The award for the best disabled-friendly district panchayat has gone to Kannur, while that for the best disabled-friendly city Corporation has gone to Thiruvananthapuram.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announced the State awards for persons with disabilities here on Wednesday. The awards are given to persons and institutions for exemplary performance in the differently abled sector. These will be given away on International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3.

The award for the best block panchayat has gone to Nilambur and that for grama panchayat to Arimboor in Thrissur district.

The awards are given in 20 categories. Vijimol V.S., Usha S., Seena A.C. and Babu Raj P.T., Shibu N.V. got the award in the best employee with disabilities in the government sector/PSU category. In the private sector employee segment, Neethu KV. and Thomas A.T. were selected for the award.

Rosemin Mathew (IAN Institute of Rehabilitation and Research) secured the award in the category of best private employer for promoting differently abled employees. Navajeevana of Kasaragod, Ashanilayam Special School of Kottayam, and Ability Foundation for the Disabled, Malappuram, got the award for best non-govenmental organisation or institution working for persons with disabilities.

Dhanya P. and Jimi John bagged the award for best State role model for persons with disabilities. Ananya Bijesh, Nayan S., and K.S. Asna Sherin secured the award for best creative child with disability.

In the best sportsperson with disability category, Ponnu P.V., Vishnu P.V., and Arshak Shaji received the award. Prasanth Chandran got the award in the outstanding national/international achievers from the State category. The award for the best rehabilitation centre has gone to Ashwas Vocational Training Centre, Kottayam.

The Kerala School for the Blind bagged the award in the best government/private institution with accesssibility for persons with disabilities category. The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Thrissur, secured the award in the best innovation/research designed to improve the life of persons with disabilities.