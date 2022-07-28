Kerala Startup Mission to hold expo of agri-processing techs

Virtual event on July 30

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising a virtual exhibition of commercially viable technologies developed by the Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CPCRI) on July 30, featuring a wide-range of products that can be leveraged for processing and value-addition of commercial crops.

Titled ‘Rink Demo Day’, the KSUM is hosting the monthly online expo in association with Agropark and TiE Kerala.

The expo, scheduled to commence at 10.30 a.m., will provide information on technologies having application in the agriculture sector, especially for processing commercial crops.

Besides, there will be a comprehensive description about the machinery required for making agro-based products. The expo will also provide an opportunity for potential buyers and farmers to interact with researchers who have developed these technologies.

For registration, visit: https://bit.ly/rink-cpcri.