  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022December 5: Round of 16 matches in Qatar today

Kerala Speaker nominates women legislators to chairperson’s panel

December 05, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A. N. Shamseer on Monday nominated three women legislators to the panel for officiating as chairperson in his stead during the course of the seventh session. They are K. K. Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), U. Prathibha of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and C. K. Asha of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Mr. Shamseer claimed that the selection of women legislators to the panel was a first for the Kerala Assembly. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition had proposed Ms. Rema to the panel. The ruling front accepted her name in adherence to the Opposition’s wishes.

One of the three legislators will chair the House in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.