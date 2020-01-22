Kerala RSS worker arrested for allegedly hurling bomb at police picket in Kannur

The police on Tuesday arrested a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker who allegedly hurled a bomb at a police picket on Ponniyam Nayanar Road in the Kathirur police station limits last week. A police team arrested K. Prabesh, a resident of Malal, from the house of his relative in Coimbatore, where he had gone into hiding. Mr. Nijeesh said he was an accused in several cases of violence.
The police said he hurled the bomb at the picket early on January 16. The post had been established to keep check on political conflicts in the area. Two policemen on duty had a narrow escape as the steel bomb hurled at the post missed the target.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.