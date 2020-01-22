Kerala

Kerala RSS worker arrested for allegedly hurling bomb at police picket in Kannur

more-in

A police team arrested K. Prabesh, a resident of Malal, from the house of his relative in Coimbatore, where he had gone into hiding.

The police on Tuesday arrested a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker who allegedly hurled a bomb at a police picket on Ponniyam Nayanar Road in the Kathirur police station limits last week. A police team arrested K. Prabesh, a resident of Malal, from the house of his relative in Coimbatore, where he had gone into hiding. Mr. Nijeesh said he was an accused in several cases of violence.

The police said he hurled the bomb at the picket early on January 16. The post had been established to keep check on political conflicts in the area. Two policemen on duty had a narrow escape as the steel bomb hurled at the post missed the target.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 22, 2020 8:17:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-rss-worker-arrested-for-allegedly-hurling-bomb-at-police-picket-in-kannur/article30621639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY