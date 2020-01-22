Kerala RSS worker arrested for allegedly hurling bomb at police picket in Kannur

The police on Tuesday arrested a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker who allegedly hurled a bomb at a police picket on Ponniyam Nayanar Road in the Kathirur police station limits last week. A police team arrested K. Prabesh, a resident of Malal, from the house of his relative in Coimbatore, where he had gone into hiding. Mr. Nijeesh said he was an accused in several cases of violence.

The police said he hurled the bomb at the picket early on January 16. The post had been established to keep check on political conflicts in the area. Two policemen on duty had a narrow escape as the steel bomb hurled at the post missed the target.