Kerala road transport to start Buses on Demand, Relay services

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is planning to roll out ‘Buses on Demand’ (BonD) during morning and evening peak hours for short-distance commuters and ‘Relay’ services for long-distance passengers.

The Relay services using super deluxe buses will be operated from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Thiruvananthapuram-Thrissur sector. Passengers can travel up to Thrissur on super deluxe buses in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam, Kollam-Alappuzha, Alappuzha-Ernakulam and Ernakulam-Thrissur sectors. From Thrissur to Thiruvananthapuram, one will have to board four Relay buses. The buses will stop only at designated stops of super deluxe buses. Online reservation will be available for these services, likely to be launched next week.

The BonD services are intended to attract short-distance passengers travelling on motorcycles, to their workplaces daily and others.

Non-stop

The non-stop services to be operated from key KSRTC depots using super fast (SF) and fast passenger (FP) buses to important offices and hospitals in the district will be based on demand and seats will be ensured for all passengers. The passengers will be dropped off on their office premises and will be picked up from designated points. The BonD services to hospitals will be available on holidays too.

BonD Travel Cards would be available for frequent travellers for five, 10, 20 and 25 trips, a top KSRTC official told The Hindu. Discounts would be offered for those opting for travel cards.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran will formally launch the cards on Wednesday.

The initiative, the brainchild of KSRTC Managing Director Biju Prabhakar, aims at increasing revenue from the fleet. The KSRTC also aims at reducing the dependence of working people in personalised modes of transport, curbing road accidents and checking air pollution, by offering last-mile connectivity to the citizens. Parking facilities for motorcycles will be provided at KSRTC depots.

In capital

Initially, the KSRTC is planning to launch the BonD services from the Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara depots and back. Services will be operated to the Secretariat, AG’s Office, Vikas Bhavan, Legislature Complex, Kerala Public Service Commission headquarters at Pattom, Government Medical College Hospital, SCTIMST, SAT Hospital and Regional Cancer Centre.

“If found successful, it will be extended to other districts,” the KSRTC official said.