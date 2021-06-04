Kerala revised budget 2021-22 - key updates

Kerala Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presented his maiden budget at the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The "revised budget" is for the 2021-22 financial year.
Here are the key higlights:
* ₹20,000 crore COVID-19 revival package
*Steps to expedite coastal highway project
*No coercive steps to ensure tax remittance.
*Government Medical College Hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode to have state of the art isolation facilities to treat transmissible diseases like COVID-19, ebola.
*The Institute of Advanced Virology to spearhead the State's efforts to boost on vaccine research and production.
*Allocation of ₹50 lakh as seed money for the proposed Centre for Disease Control
*Comprehensive package to prevent coastal erosion and mitigate the damage caused due to sea surge
*Expansive isolation wards to treat patients with transmissible diseases in all public hospitals.
* WIth emphasis on paediatric care, more intensive care units to be opened in hospitals.
*Settlement of outstanding rubber subsidy dues
*₹10 crore allocation for eradication of extreme poverty
*Propsosal for five agriculture processing parks in Kerala.
* In a move to revive the tourism sector, the Kerala State Financial Corporation would extend ₹400 crore as low-interest loans to help revive the industry and restore lost jobs.
*₹4 crore to set up monuments for veteran politicians and former Ministers K. R. Gowri Amma and R. Balakrishna Pillai.
*₹5 crore allocated for setting up smart kitchens for the benefit of home makers.
*Government prooses to convert the KSRTC buses to CNG model. ₹100 crore allocated for the purpose.
*Special scheme to bolster diary sector.
*To revive the moribund sector, Mr. Balagopal announces tourism circuits in Malabar Literary Circuit and Biodiversity Circuit.