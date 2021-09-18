Kerala reports 19,325 new COVID-19 cases

27,266 people recover on Saturday. Despite the decrease in hospitalisations, there has been no let-up in COVID-19 deaths

The State reported 19,325 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, when 1,21,070 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active case pool on Saturday dropped to 1,80,842, with 27,266 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

Despite the decrease in hospitalisations, there has been no let-up in COVID-19 deaths. The official cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 23,439, with it adding 143 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Saturday.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped to 2,226 on Saturday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped to 916.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 1,920, while the total number of patients with moderate or severe disease in various hospitals has declined further to 25,894.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 44,88,813 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 2,626 cases, Thrissur 2,329, Kozhikode 2,188, Thiruvananthapuram 2,050, Palakkad 1,775, Malappuram 1,596, Kollam 1,342, Kannur 1,119, Kottayam 1,013, Alappuzha 933, Pathanamthitta 831, Idukki 708, Wayanad 452 and Kasaragod 363 cases.