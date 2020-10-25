Kerala registers 6,843 new coronavirus cases

The State reported more recoveries than new cases on the day, with 7,649 patients getting discharged from hospitals.

Kerala reported 6,843 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 48, 212 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden till date to 3,92,930 cases.

The test positivity rate went up slightly to 14.19% on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries till date being 2, 94, 910, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State is 96,585. Of these patients, 821 are critically ill and in ICUs with 215 patients on ventilator support.

The State Health department added 26 new deaths to its official tally of COVID deaths on Sunday, taking the cumulative COVID toll of the State to 1,332. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for seven of these deaths, Malappuram six, Alapuzha and Ernakulam five each while Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam one death each.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, 6,684 cases (97.6%) are locally acquired infections, with 908 cases having no known source of infection. The number of healthcare workers who contracted the infection is 82.

Among districts, Thrissur reported 1,011 cases, Kozhikode 869, Ernakulam 816, Thiruvananthapuram 712, Malappuram 653, Alapuzha 542, Kollam 527, Kottayam 386, Palakkad 374, Pathanamthitta 303, Kannur 274, Idukki 152, Kasaragod 137 and Wayanad 87 cases.