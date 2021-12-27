Kerala registers 1,636 COVID-19 cases

836 are breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated

The State registered 1,636 cases of COVID-19 on Monday with Thiruvananthapuram district logging the highest number of 344, followed by Kozhikode with 233, and Ernakulam with 190.

The COVID-19 death toll in the State went up to 46,822 with 23 deaths reported over the past few days and 213 accounted for as per the Supreme Court guidelines.

Containment measures

As many as 42,149 samples collected across the State were tested over 24 hours. Strict containment measures are in place in six local body wards where the Weekly Infection Population Ratio is above 10.

According to data released by the Health department, 1,19,025 persons are under surveillance, of which 1,15,182 are under house/institutional quarantine and 3,843 are in hospital.

Of the 1,636 new cases on Monday, 836 were breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated citizens while 86 were partially vaccinated and 537 were unvaccinated.

As many as 2,864 COVID-19 patients under treatment at hospitals were discharged on Monday after they tested negative.