Kerala rains: Red alert sounded in six districts

Six districts in the State have been put on red alert, given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a low pressure area which has formed in the Bay of Bengal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared red alerts in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, according to a 10 a.m. weather update.
These districts can expect extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20.4 cm in a 24-hour period) on Sunday, the IMD indicated.
Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad are on orange alert given the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.
The low pressure area formed over the north-east Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, the IMD said. It is likely to become more marked over the north-west part of the Bay over the next 24 hours, IMD said.
Under its influence, Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall till Tuesday. Orange alerts have been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in various districts and State and Central agencies including the armed forces are on standby to tackle rain-related emergencies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath