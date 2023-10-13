HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala puts in motion process to measure Panchayat Development Index

The exercise assesses progress of individual panchayats in achieving Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG), as proposed by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj

October 13, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Panchayat Development Index will be measured by taking into consideration achievements in nine broader indicators, including infrastructure, socio-economic, environmental sustainability and governance. (representational image)

Panchayat Development Index will be measured by taking into consideration achievements in nine broader indicators, including infrastructure, socio-economic, environmental sustainability and governance. (representational image) | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Kerala has begun the process to measure Panchayat Development Index (PDI) of local bodies to assess the progress of individual panchayats in achieving the Localised Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG), as proposed by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The index will be measured by taking into consideration achievements in nine broader indicators, including infrastructure, socio-economic, environmental sustainability and governance.

The government has now formed State, district and block-level, steering, monitoring and data validation committees for the process which involves ground-level data collection across various departments.

The PDI is aimed at aiding the panchayats in evidence-based planning in achieving better sustainable development outcomes and providing visibility for novel local initiatives. The PDI will be calculated based on data from multiple sources due to the wide range of local indicators required to cover the LSDGs. The data of gram panchayats will be subjected to rigorous validation at different levels before computation of thematic and composite PDI scores.

Josnamol S., joint director, Principal Directorate, Local Self-Government department, has been appointed as the State Level Nodal Officer for coordinating activities related to PDI in Kerala. The Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) will be organising a State-level workshop involving all the stakeholders from the different departments and the State technical team.

Key factors

According to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj’s official notification, the index will consider factors such as availability and quality of basic amenities such as roads, electricity, water supply, sanitation facilities, access to healthcare services, educational institutions, school enrolment levels, income levels, employment opportunities, poverty rates, gender equality, efficiency of local governance and public service delivery, measures for conservation.

The panchayats will be classified into four grades, ranging from A+ to D, for PDI scores ranging from above 90% to less than 40%.

At the national level, the index was launched earlier in 2023 on a pilot basis by gathering data from four districts in Maharashtra.

Related Topics

Kerala / local authority

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.