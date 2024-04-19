GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala Police, Vi join hands to use QR code bands for tracking children at Thrissur Pooram

Vi Suraksha QR code technology wristband for handling instances of missing children

April 19, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

After the effective implementation of QR code for the safety of young children at Sabarimala during the last Mandala puja season, telecom service provider Vi in association with the Kerala Police has replicated it during this Thrissur Pooram.

Thrissur District Police Chief Ankit Asokan officially launched the Vi QR code bands initiative recently.

R.S. Shantaram, Cluster Business Head – Kerala & Tamil Nadu, Vodafone Idea Limited, said that Thrissur Pooram was one of the largest festivals in Asia with more than one million people assembling at the Thekkinkadu Maidan. Children getting separated from their families in large crowds had been a source of concern for the Kerala Police. Vi had introduced a QR code technology to enhance the safety of children.

The Vi Suraksha QR code technology wristband had been useful in streamlining the tasks of the Kerala Police in handling instances of missing children, said the District Police Chief.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.