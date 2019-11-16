Police ‘turn back’ 10 women under 50 years of age from going up to Sabarimala

At least 10 women under the age of 50 were on Friday "advised" by the police against trekking up to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple from Pampa base camp, nearly 6 km downhill from the sanctum (Sannidhanam).

The police response to the arrival of women pilgrims at Pampa was widely perceived as a clear manifestation of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's "modified" stance that law enforcement was under no legal compulsion to escort women to worship at the temple.

According to officials at the police headquarters here, women officers at Pampa had, as part of established security protocol, verified the identity proof furnished by a broad set of pilgrims from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh and found several women were under the age of 50. The law enforcers apprised them of the dispute over the entry of women between the age of 10 and 50 and the Supreme Court's rulings in the matter.

The police claimed the women “on their own volition” decided to abandon their plan to trek uphill to the Sannidhanam, and there was no compulsion on the part of the force.

On Thursday, Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran said it was not contingent on the government to escort women activists to the temple unless they arrived with a warrant for the State's assistance from the Supreme Court.

The government had received the legal opinion that the State was under no juridical requirement to proactively ensure that women between the age of 10 and 50 worshipped at Sabarimala, in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to form a seven-member constitutional bench to look into the case further.

Keral police chief Loknath Behera told reporters that he would seek further legal clarification regarding the entry of women from Advocate General C.P. Sudhakar Prasad.

Activists being tracked

The police said they were tracking the travel plans of women activists, including that of Trupti Desai who, on Saturday, reiterated her decision to pray at Sabarimala.

Ms. Desai's attempt to visit the temple last year precipitated a law and order situation. Scores of Sangh Parivar workers besieged her at the Kochi airport, forcing her to abandon her plan. An attempt by Manithi Sangham, a Tamil Nadu based women's group, also provoked resistance from Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers and led to rioting.