Kerala Police Association convention begins in city

Representatives’ meet to be held today

Kozhikode

The two-day convention of the Kerala Police Association’s city chapter has begun at Majestic auditorium in the city.

A family meet of the members marked the opening day events. Artistes from the Calicut Performing Group staged their programmes. The representatives’ meet as part of the convention will be held on Friday.

P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, will open the meet, a press release said.