Kerala police arrests Congress leader K.S. Sabarinathan for ‘imperilling’ CM’s safety onboard an Indigo flight

CM terms the in-flight black flag protest as a severe offence

CM terms the in-flight black flag protest as a severe offence

The State police have arrested Youth Congress (I) vice-president and former legislator K.S. Sabarinath on the charge of plotting the alleged attempt on the life of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on board an Indigo aircraft that landed in Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur on June 13.

The arrest news broke soon after Mr. Vijayan told the Assembly on Tuesday that the police investigation had revealed a well-entrenched conspiracy to imperil the Chief Minister.

‘WhatsApp evidence’

He said WhatsApp communication between YC(I) leaders in their dedicated group pointed to the crime's organised nature.

Mr. Vijayan quoted the text from the YC(I) State leadership group: "Chief Minister is travelling to Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur by air. If two persons board the flight and stage a black flag protest, they cannot be thrown out of the aircraft".

Mr. Vijayan identified the sender as "YC(I) leader and former legislator". Mr. Vijayan said the leader had exhorted his followers to endanger the CM. It was an unprecedented call to violence.

"No political outfit working within the bounds of the Constitution would resort to such extreme methods.", he said.

‘YC(I) leadership authorised the attack’

Mr. Vijayan said the YC(I) leadership had singled out a person to sponsor the air tickets of the three "assailants". The sponsor paid ₹13,000 each for a ticket. The accused had foxed airport security by concealing the real intention of their travel. "One of the suspects is a history-sheeter with 17 crime cases pending against him. And Congress leaders claim he is an innocent youth", Mr. Vijayan said.

The CM said the accused had pushed aside the cabin crew and advanced towards his seat menacingly when the aircraft touched down in Thiruvananthapuram.

LDF convenor blocked the "assailants", says CM

LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan blocked their path. The CM said his security officer and aide were injured in the mele. The Valiathura police had registered a case against the accused based on their statement. The police have so far arrested three persons concerning the "serious offence".

Sabarinathan apllies for anticipatory bail

Mr. Sabarinathan had moved chief judicial majistate court on Monday for anticipatory bail after the Valiathura police summoned him for questioning.

On Tuesday, a government prosecutor told the court that the police had arrested Mr. Sabarinath for conspiring to jeopardise the CM's safety and security.

The prosecutor said Mr. Sabarinath's alleged offence was tantamount to endangering a civilian aircraft's safety.

YC(I) activists throng the police station

As the news of the arrest broke, scores of YC(I) workers thronged the police station. They shouted slogans, accusing Mr. Vijayan of launching a political witch-hunt against "peaceful" opposition demonstrators and the YC(I) leadership. YC(I) State president Shafi Parambil, MLA, joined the protestors. The police have fortified the station with additional reinforcements from the nearby Armed Reserve Police camp.

LoP slams CM for “police high-handedness”

Opposition Leader V.D. Sateeshan told the House that Mr. Vijayan was attempting to stifle the democratic right to protest peacefully. "The CM has slapped attempted murder charges on two youngsters who demonstrated peacefully against him. The police high-handedness was a shame on the LDF government.", he said.

Mr.Sateeshan pointed out that the police had not moved a little finger against Mr. Jayarajan who attacked the youth. The police had protected him at the behest of the ruling front's political leadership.

LDF convenor acted in good faith: CM

Mr. Vijayan replied that Mr. Jayarajan had acted in good faith to protect the person of a fellow passenger. Civil aviation rules offered him protection. The accused had given a false complaint against Mr. Jayarajan to lessen the gravity of their offence in the public domain. However, the police found the objection untenable.

CM accuses Indigo of security failure

Mr. Vijayan said the Indigo airline's three-week ban on Mr. Jayarajan was one-sided, arbitrary and delivered ex-parte. "Allegations are rife that the Indigo's internal enquiry committee had sided with the accused.", he said.

Mr. Vijayan slammed the airline for failing to ensure the safety and security of passengers. Moreover, Indigo had sided with the assailants. "Such an approach from a carrier posed an inherent threat to air safety", he said.