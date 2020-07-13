Kerala

Kerala Plus Two results on Wednesday

Staff ReporterThiruvananthapuram

General Education Minister C. Ravindranath will declare the results of the higher secondary education and vocational higher secondary education Plus Two examinations at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The results will be available on www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.dhsekerala.gov.in, www.vhse.kerala.gov.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and www.kerala.gov.in. The results will also be available on the mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020, and iExams. As many as 4.52 lakh students appeared for the Plus Two higher secondary examinations in 2,032 centres this year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2020 7:26:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-plus-two-results-on-wednesday/article32069852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY