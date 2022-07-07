Kerala Plus One admission schedule published

Following complaints, changes effected to prioritise merit

Applications for Plus One single-window admission can be submitted online from July 11. The schedule for Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary admissions was published on Thursday. The details will be included in the prospectus.

A number of significant changes have been introduced in the admission procedure this year in a bid to prioritise merit following widespread complaints of discrimination.

The main allotment will have three rounds this year, instead of two. This is expected to help fill a majority of the seats so that Plus One classes can get under way on August 17. After the main phase, fresh applications will be invited for supplementary allotment to fill the remaining seats and complete the admission procedures by September 30. Last year, the admission procedures had dragged on till December to much consternation.

Marginal seat increase and new temporary batches will be allowed in the main allotment itself. There will be a marginal seat increase of 30% in all government schools in seven districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. There will be a 20% seat increase in aided schools in the same districts. Aided schools that ask for more seats will be allotted a further 10% marginal increase.

All higher secondary schools in Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts will get a 20% marginal seat increase. There will be no marginal increase in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki.

Seventy five temporary batches sanctioned last year and four batches that were shifted would be allowed this year too.

No bonus points

The two bonus points given for swimming proficiency will not be given this year.

If more than one candidate gets the same weighted grade point average (WGPA) after it is calculated up to seven decimal points, then the first part of the WGPA formula on SSLC grade weightage will be prioritised over the second part of the bonus points.

To break a tie, performance in National Talent Search Examination (NTSE), National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme examination, Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) and Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) will be considered.

This year, 47 skills courses as per the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) will be implemented. Besides timely changes in the existing courses, three new courses – Lab Technician Research and Quality Control; Hand-held Device Technician; and Customer Care Executive – Meet and Greet – will also be available.

Applications for Plus One higher secondary and VHSE admissions can be submitted on www.admission.dge@kerala.gov.in.

The SSLC results were published on June 15. However, changes to the prospectus to prioritise merit took some time.

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights too had directed senior officials of the General Education department to conduct the admissions as per a revised prospectus on the basis of its directions.