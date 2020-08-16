Kerala plans inter-State Onam services to Karnataka

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate inter-State services to Karnataka and back from August 25 to September 9 to clear the rush during the forthcoming Onam festival.
The inter-State service will be using the Super Class buses in the fleet of the State transport undertaking for the first time since the pandemic induced lockdown commenced in March. The online reservation for the services to Bengalaru commenced on Saturday in the website (online.keralartc.com).
The services will be from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, Kozhikode and Kasargod to Bengaluru and back.
Commuters will have to pay 10% more than the regular inter-State bus fare, which will be levied on an end-to-end basis (commuters boarding en route will have to pay full fare from the commencement of the journey to the destination), Managing Director, KSRTC, Biju Prabhakar said on Saturday.
All the travellers will have to register in the COVID-19 portal jagratha.kerala.nic.in, and will have to produce the pass to travel to Kerala. Besides wearing masks and downloading the Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones, travellers will have to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol and guidelines issued by Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments, and the directives on the day of journey.
Full refund of fares will be provided if the schedule is cancelled due to poor patronage or any other reason, or if the travellers failed to adhere to the guidelines issued by the governments.
