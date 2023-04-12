Kerala Lotteries dept. has given ₹1,732 crore for Karunya scheme, says Finance Minister

April 12, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Lotteries department has given ₹1,732 crore for Karunya, the State government-run health-care scheme, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said here on Wednesday. The sum was handed over during the period since 2012, he said.

He was inaugurating a first-of-its-kind training programme for winners of the Kerala State Lottery where they were given tips on topics ranging from wisely investing their winnings to stress management.

The Lotteries department, which annually disburses roughly ₹7,000 crore by way of prizes, has the most transparent and credible system in the country in place for the conduct of its lotteries, Mr. Balagopal said.

Thirty five first-prize winners participated in the session which was led by experts from the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT). The day-long event had sessions on financial management, fixed deposits, life insurance, chit funds, equity, debentures and mutual funds, and stress management.

Participants included Anoop B. of Thiruvananthapuram who won the ₹25 crore Thiruvonam Bumper in 2022. He told reporters that such sessions are essential as many winners are unaware of proper financial management techniques and taxation laws.

Mr. Balagopal said the Lotteries department plans to conduct the training sessions once a month or once in two months depending on the requirement. The department felt the need for sensitisation as many winners, owing to poor financial management, turn victims of bad investments, he said.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided. Lotteries director Abraham Renn and GIFT director K.J. Joseph also spoke.