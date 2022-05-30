Kerala launches radio-frequency identification system for cattle

E-Samridha seeks to manage about 14 lakh cattle in the State as estimated by the last Livestock Census

With a view to creating a vast database of its livestock and improving traceability of the animal, Kerala is now equipping its cattle with a radio-frequency identification (RFID) microchip.

The project, being initiated on a pilot basis in the State, was launched here on Monday with Minister for Animal Husbandry, J. Chinchurani inaugurating the distribution of the microchip and reader. Called E-Samridha, it is being implemented by the Department of Animal Husbandry in association with the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the project sought to manage about 14 lakh cattle in the State, as estimated by the last Livestock Census. “Launched in the district at a cost of ₹20.50 crore as part of Rebuild Kerala, it will deal with all aspects of the cattle, including diseases and even the quality of milk,” she said.

Elaborating on the project, E.G. Premjain, Joint Director, Directorate of of Animal Husbandry, said the digital animal identification traceability system would help improve record-keeping by creating a database comprising the details of each animal. The data thus collected can be used for data analytics, breeding management, pedigree record creation, diagnostics, e-veterinary services, insurance based services and so on.

“The project will achieve its stated objective should the identification system be set up only once in an animal and it should last till the end of its life,’‘ he noted.

Existing practice

According to him, the existing practice of attaching plastic tag to the ears of cattle could lead to infections and even injuries. There are also chances of it being lost or removed deliberately, which makes it impossible to keep track of the animals. The RFID system addresses these shortcomings.

Officials said the system can also play an important role in trait detection, such as high milk yield or heat tolerance, and will also help in conservation of indigenous breeds. The microchips, made of bio-compatible glass, will have a unique 15-digit number that can be scanned using an RFID reader.

Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor of the university, led a seminar on digital technology and animal husbandry. Health Minister Veena George carried out the official launch of the E-Samridha mobile app and its website.