Kerala Higher Education Department and ASAP jointly launch job-oriented courses

The courses on IT, media, healthcare and banking sectors will be applicable for undergraduates, postgraduates and final-year UG students

The Higher Education Department and Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) launched a plethora of new-generation, job-oriented courses to mark the World Youth Skill Day on Thursday.

The courses on IT, media, healthcare and banking sectors will be applicable for undergraduates, postgraduates and final-year UG students.

ASAP and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy will jointly offer a course in cloud computing. Other IT courses, including cyber security, full stack developer, artificial intelligence and machine learning, will also be taught.

The other programmes launched include pharma business analytics, healthcare decision analytics, clinical research, pharmacovigilance and clinical data management. Fee subsidy ranging from 50%-75% will be provided for deserving candidates.

Job prospects

Speaking to mediapersons, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the courses would improve the job prospects of the youth. ASAP would offer a graphic design course specifically for female graduates hailing from rural areas, she added.

ASAP chairperson and managing director Usha Titus said the courses would involve mandatory internship in various companies. They would benefit students who possessed domain knowledge, but lacked practical experience. Further details about the courses are available on the ASAP web portal.