Kerala High Court quashes preventive detention in gold-smuggling case

The Kerala High Court quashed the continued preventive detention of three accused persons in the case relating to gold smuggling through Container Freight Station (CFS), Willington Island, Kochi. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized gold bars concealed in the compressor of a refrigerator brought as unaccompanied luggage. It was valued at ₹7.2 crore. The court passed the order on a petition moved by Muhammed Ali, Abdulla S.S, and Biju V Joy, all accused in the gold smuggling case.