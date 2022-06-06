Kerala High Court quashes preventive detention in gold-smuggling case
The Kerala High Court quashed the continued preventive detention of three accused persons in the case relating to gold smuggling through Container Freight Station (CFS), Willington Island, Kochi. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had seized gold bars concealed in the compressor of a refrigerator brought as unaccompanied luggage. It was valued at ₹7.2 crore. The court passed the order on a petition moved by Muhammed Ali, Abdulla S.S, and Biju V Joy, all accused in the gold smuggling case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.