Kerala High Court issues notice to CBI, govt. on death of journalist K. M. Basheer
The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the State government and the CBI on a petition seeking a CBI probe into the death of journalist K. M. Basheer. The petition was moved by Abdurahiman, the brother of Basheer. The police case is that Basheer was killed when a speeding car driven by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman hit the journalist. The court will consider the case after the Onam holidays.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.