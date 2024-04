Kerala High Court Chief Justice hospitalised due to uneasiness during visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple

April 16, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Ujjain (MP)

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Ashish Desai, was admitted to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness during his visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple early on April 16, an official said.

Mr. Desai was given a preliminary treatment on the temple premises and was later taken to the Ujjain heart care hospital, he said.

"The Kerala HC CJ Justice Ashish Desai was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness," Ujjain heartcare hospital's Dr Chirag Desai told PTI.

Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed this and said the Kerala High Court's CJ arrived at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain early morning for a darshan of the deity. But after he complained of uneasiness, he was given medical assistance at the temple and later admitted to the hospital.