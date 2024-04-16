GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala High Court Chief Justice hospitalised due to uneasiness during visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple

Desai was given a preliminary treatment on the temple premises and was later taken to the Ujjain heart care hospital

April 16, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Ujjain (MP)

PTI
Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Ashish Desai. File photo: highcourt.kerala.gov.in

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Ashish Desai. File photo: highcourt.kerala.gov.in

Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, Ashish Desai, was admitted to a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness during his visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple early on April 16, an official said.

Mr. Desai was given a preliminary treatment on the temple premises and was later taken to the Ujjain heart care hospital, he said.

"The Kerala HC CJ Justice Ashish Desai was admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of vomiting and uneasiness," Ujjain heartcare hospital's Dr Chirag Desai told PTI.

Ujjain district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh confirmed this and said the Kerala High Court's CJ arrived at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain early morning for a darshan of the deity. But after he complained of uneasiness, he was given medical assistance at the temple and later admitted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Kerala / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.