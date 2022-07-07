Kerala

Kerala High Court adjourns hearing YouTuber’s plea

KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to July 8 the hearing on an anticipatory bail petition filed by YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran in a case registered for allegedly insulting a woman through social media posts.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the victim produced the video of the insulting remarks against her.


