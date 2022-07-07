Kerala High Court adjourns hearing YouTuber’s plea
KOCHI
The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to July 8 the hearing on an anticipatory bail petition filed by YouTuber Sooraj Palakkaran in a case registered for allegedly insulting a woman through social media posts.
When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the victim produced the video of the insulting remarks against her.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.