Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to accused in assistant public prosecutor’s death case

Court directs investigation officer to probe case fairly and accurately without leaving any room for allegations

April 17, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Abdul Jaleel, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Kollam, and Syamkrishna K.R., assistant public prosecutor (APP) at Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Paravoor, Kollam, who are arraigned as accused in a case registered in connection with the suicide of Aneeshya S., APP at the Munsiff Magistrate Court at Paravur, Kollam.

Justice A. Badharudeen, while passing the order, observed that on evaluation of the entire materials, effective investigation in the crime is possible even without detention of the petitioners in custody since the allegations are the outcome of official duties of the deceased and the accused. The court also directed the investigation officer to probe  the case “fairly and accurately without leaving any room for any allegations.”

Departmental inquiry

P. Vijayabhanu, Senior Counsel appearing for the APP, argued that there were no ingredients to charge the offence of abetment of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the petitioner. The prosecution records did not justify any intentional instigation. Besides, nothing was found in the departmental inquiry report as to the involvement of the accused in the abetment of the commission of suicide, the counsel submitted.

The court directed the petitioners to appear before the investigating officer from April 19 to April 22 for interrogation and ordered their release on bail, if arrested, on executing bonds for ₹50,000 each with two solvent sureties each.

