Kerala govt. urged to address concerns of pig farmers

As many as 800 pigs culled after African swine flu fever outbreak

Farmers and people’s representatives in Wayanad have urged the government to address the concerns of pig farmers following the outbreak of African swine flu fever in the State.

As many as 800 pigs from seven farms were culled in Wayanad and Kannur in a fortnight to contain the spread of the disease.

The first case of the disease in the State was confirmed in Wayanad on July 22, and as many as 469 pigs from three farms were culled. After nine days, the disease was again detected in farms in Wayanad and Kannur districts. This time as many as 231 animals were culled.

The recurring incidences of the disease, a drastic decline in the sale of pork, uncertainty in providing compensation and the low amount fixed for it by the governments are major concerns of the farmers.

The sale of pork has declined sharply after the outbreak, and it adversely affected hundreds of pig farmers in the State, said K.S. Raveendran, vice president, Kerala Livestock Farmers’ Association.

A pig will reach 100 to 110 kg in 10 months and if the owner could not sell it on time, it will grow quickly and reach 200 kg in a few months. There is no demand for such animals, and it would lead to a huge loss to the farmers, Mr. Raveendran said.

According to the guidelines of the Centre, compensation would be provided to the owners of the culled animal and the expenses would be borne by the Central and State governments equally.

A compensation of ₹2,200 would be given for a piglet below 15 kg, ₹5,800 for a pig between 15 and 40 kg, ₹8,400 for 40-70 kg, ₹12,000 for 70-100 kg, ₹15,000 for above 100 kg.

T. Siddique, MLA, said the compensation fixed by the government for the culled pigs is insufficient and it should be increased. The farmers should get at least ₹4,000 to meet their expenses, Mr. Siddique said. The compensation for a pregnant pig was fixed at ₹8,400 and it should be hiked to ₹30,000, he said.

Many farmers have borrowed loans even from Kudumbashree units to establish and expand their piggery enterprises. The outbreak of the disease has not only dashed their hopes but has further pushed them into debt, he said. A team of higher officials of the Animal Husbandry department should visit the areas where the disease was confirmed and interact with the farmers to remove their concerns, he said.