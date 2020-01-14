Kerala govt moves SC challenging CAA

The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act and has sought to declare it as ultra vires the Constitution.
In a suit filed in the apex court, the Kerala government has sought to declare that the CAA 2019 is violative of Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion) of the Constitution as well as violative of the basic principle of secularism enshrined in it.
The Kerala Assembly earlier had moved a resolution against the recently amended citizenship law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, living in India.
