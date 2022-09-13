Kerala govt. favouring dogs, not man: trust

The Kerala government’s move to seek the permission of the Supreme Court to kill aggressive and rabies-infected stray dogs has come in for criticism.

The government was exposing people to dog bites and even deaths, said the Healthy Living Trust (Healing) in a statement here on Tuesday.

It alleged that last year, 1.8 lakh people were bitten by dogs and more than two dozen people died. Instead of safeguarding human life as provided in the Constitution, the government was sacrificing them.

The State government should distribute ₹1 crore to all those who died of dog bites in the past year as compensation and for dereliction of duty, trust office-bearers M.S. Venugopal and Punchakari Ravi said in the statement.