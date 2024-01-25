GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Governor performed Constitutional duty through brief policy address without singing paeans of Pinarayi Vijayan govt., says BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas

P.K. Krishnadas says Kerala government has caused total destruction of the State

January 25, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas (file)

BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas (file) | Photo Credit: S. RAMESH KURUP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member P.K. Krishnadas has said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan performed his Constitutional duty and duty towards the people of the State through his brief policy address without singing paeans of the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Addressing a press conference in Kochi on January 25 (Thursday), Mr. Krishnadas said that the government has caused the total destruction of the State. The policy address at a time when suicides were on the rise on account of non-payment of welfare pension is farcical, he said.

Mr. Krishnadas alleged that Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s criticism of the Governor exposed the prevalence of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) in Kerala as well. “Ever-increasing people’s opposition towards both the fronts is reflected in the criticism aired by writers such M.T. Vasudevan Nair and M. Mukundan, whereas the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the rise,” he said.

Mr. Krishnadas said that the month-long ‘Kerala Padayatra’ led by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) State chairman K. Surendran will be flagged off by BJP national president J.P. Nadda from Kasaragod on January 27. Various Union Ministers and national leaders will inaugurate each day’s march.

He said that nearly 25,000 people will join the march in each Parliament constituency. This will include prominent personalities from various walks of life. Interactions with religious and community leaders and meetings of the beneficiaries of various Central schemes will also be held. New 1,000 members will be inducted into the BJP and the NDA every day of the march which will conclude in Palakkad on February 27.

BJP district president K.S. Shaiju and general secretary S. Saji attended the press meet.

New voters’ digital meet

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised digital meetings of new voters on an online platform at various places across Ernakulam district.

This was part of such digital interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new voters organised at over 5,000 places across the country in an attempt to attract young voters to the party and sensitise them to the various development projects of the Central government.

