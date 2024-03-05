Kerala Governor blames State govt. for SC quashing appointment of Rajasree M.S. as KTU V-C

March 05, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a veiled attack on the State government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has attributed former APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Rajasree M.S.’s ouster from the position following a Supreme Court order to the failure to adhere to laws.

Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, took a swipe while inaugurating the first convocation of KTU in the presence of Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor R. Bindu here on Tuesday.

While commencing his address, he turned his gaze towards Prof. Rajasree, who was among the audience, and credited her for working hard to build the university. “I hold her in highest esteem as an academician. But she had to leave because we still have to learn that the law and due procedure must be respected. She paid the price for our defaults,” he said as he faced the director of technical education in-charge with folded hands.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khan stressed on the need to extend the university’s outlook towards integrating technology to social systems in ways that promote fairness and equal access. This is vital to ensure technology becomes a powerful force for societal good, greater economic growth and for ensuring equality.

He also advocated employing emerging technologies in all areas of human activity to stand in good stead in a future marked by technological innovations and disruptions.

Citing the instance of WESAT, a satellite designed by an all-woman team of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology for Women, the Governor stressed on the significant contributions being made by the university to inculcate a spirit of innovation among students.

Father-daughter combo

The Governor presented certificates to PhD graduates on the occasion. The ceremony witnessed the rare occasion of a father and daughter receiving research degree certificates. Sivarajan and Nirmal earned their PhDs after completing research at the Government Engineering College, Thrissur.

They had made the headlines when they successfully defended their PhD theses on the same day. Having chosen the subject of power systems for research, the duo had been supervised by the same guide.

Ms. Bindu presided over the convocation. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, Board of Governors member Venugopal G., Syndicate member Vinod Kumar Jacob, Registrar A. Praveen and Dean (Academics) Vinu Thomas also participated.