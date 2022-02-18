Kerala Governor announces welfare projects for backward classes, SC and ST category of people

This includes subsidies for loans, rehabilitation and support of street vendors and retailers, ‘Ayya Vaikunda Traditional Employment Innovation Centre’, and the ‘Renaissance Scholarship for Girls’

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan delivers his policy adress at the Budget session of the Kerala Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram, on February 18. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

This includes subsidies for loans, rehabilitation and support of street vendors and retailers, ‘Ayya Vaikunda Traditional Employment Innovation Centre’, and the ‘Renaissance Scholarship for Girls’

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan has said in his policy address that the government has proposed various important programmes for the backward classes in the State.

This includes subsidies for loans through the ‘Awakening’ (Unarv) project, rehabilitation and support of street vendors and retailers, ‘Ayya Vaikunda Traditional Employment Innovation Centre’, and the ‘Renaissance Scholarship for Girls’ (Navodhana Scholarship).

The Navodhana Scholarship Scheme would be implemented for OBC Girls, who are studying in medical and medical-allied courses, who have lost a parent or both and the annual family income does not exceed 2.5 lakh.

Scheduled Caste Development

Mr. Khan said as many as 11,919 new houses of the 19,195 targetted houses for the Scheduled Caste (SC) section of people were completed under the LIFE Mission during the second and third phases of the project and it was proposed to complete the construction of 6,000 incomplete houses in 2022.

The construction of as many as 5,000 new study rooms and completion of 7,000 spill over study rooms are proposed in the 2022-23 fiscal. The Department provides assistance of ₹1,00,000 as foreign employment subsidy to those who are seeking employment abroad and as many as 445 beneficiaries got the fruits of it so far.

A comprehensive survey for the educational-, economical-, and social development of SC people in the State and updating of database is under way. The Digital Survey will be completed next year.

Employment Guaranteed Skill Training Programme has been proposed in 2022-23 with an objective to provide training to 3,000 beneficiaries. The facility, “Startup Dreams‟, is located at Mannanthala Ambedkar Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. It will provide assistance to SC youth by incubating their innovative ideas and technology products, supporting them through facilities and capacity building programmes and helping them grow into scalable businesses.

Empowerment Societies and Talent Centres are new Schemes proposed in the next fiscal to provide financial assistance to the young entrepreneurs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to start new ventures.

The WINGS Project is designed to give financial assistance to SC and ST students who have been selected for the training of Commercial Pilot License in Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Khan said.

Scheduled Tribes Development

“The Government intends to frame a development package for Edamalakudi, the lone Tribal Grama Panchayat of the State,” Mr. Khan said adding that the package included the provision of basic necessities such as housing, drinking water, electricity, road, digital connectivity, education and health facilities at Edamalakudi. The focus shall be given to development of basic infrastructure in next fiscal.

Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC) in tribal areas are envisaged to address undernourishment among tribal people. Each NRC consists of a doctor, health promoter and members of Mobile Medical units.

“My Government intends to promote Farm tourism in Attapady, Wayanad, and Idukki Tribal areas which have rich potential”, Mr. Khan said. A permanent online Platform will be set up for showcasing traditional tribal products to improve the popularity and accessibility of tribal products. The solution will be managed by SC and ST Federation. Micro plans would be prepared in each settlement on the basis of identified gaps and requirements, the Governor said.