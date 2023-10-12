HamberMenu
Kerala government defers payment of second instalment of pay revision arrears too

Government cites ‘financial crisis’ for the move

October 12, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has decided to put off the payment of the second instalment of the pay revision arrears to government employees, citing the present financial crisis.

The second instalment of the arrears should have been credited to the provident fund (PF) accounts of the employees on October 1, 2023, but it has been deferred until further orders, the Finance department said.

Blaming the “severe financial crisis,” the Kerala government had also deferred the payment of the first instalment which was due in March 2023.

Based on the recommendations of the 11th Pay Revision Commission, the government had revised the pay scales of government employees and teachers and university employees through multiple orders in 2021 and 2022.

The revision had validity with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. Subsequently, the government announced that the revision arrears from July 1, 2019 to February 28, 2021 would be credited to the PF accounts of employees in four instalments on April 1 and October 1, 2023, and April 1 and October 1, 2024.

The Finance department said in an October 10 order that the decision to put off the payment will be applicable to all government departments and universities which revised the pay scales.

