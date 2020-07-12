Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA court remands Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair to 14-day custody

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two accused in the Thiruvananthapuram gold import case, were remanded to 14 days’ custody by the NIA court here on Sunday.

The Court remanded them to custody after holding a special sitting on Sunday at the Court complex in Kaloor. The Special Judge P. Krishnakumar arrived at the court complex by evening. The judicial officer was provided high security.

A heavy posse of policemen was posted at the Court complex. Earlier there were reports that the court may hold video conferencing to consider the case.

The duo will be sent to observation facilities till their COVID 19 test results are available. The two were earlier subjected to COVID-19 screening tests.

High drama and hyper media coverage marked the day's development as TV cameras followed the vehicles in which the accused were brought to the State. By afternoon, the accused were brought to the office of the National Investigation Agency here .

The duo were arrested by the agency from Bangalore on Sunday. They were brought here by road. Activists of the Opposition parties organised protests at various points along the route.

The police had also put up barricades near the office of the investigation agency apprehending protest. Some of the activists of Opposition parties who tried to break into the office of the investigation agency were taken into custody.

Some of the political activists were injured in the protests.