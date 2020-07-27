Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs arraigns two more as accused

The Customs has arraigned Faisal Fareed of Thrissur and Rabins K.H. of Muvattupuzha as accused in the case relating to the smuggling of gold into the country through air cargo shipments addressed to the consulate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Thiruvananthapuram.

It moved an application on Monday before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences), Ernakulam, stating that the role of Faisal and Rabins came to light during the interrogation of those already arrested. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier requested the Interpol to issue a blue corner notice to extradite Faisal, suspected to be a key link in the gold smuggling case, from the UAE. Customs sleuths said that inquiries in and around Muvattupuzha had revealed that Rabins was also in the UAE.

Arrest recorded

The NIA has recorded the arrest of K.T. Rameez of Malappuram, who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the gold smuggling. The arrest was recorded after the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) sent him in judicial custody for 14 days. The customs had produced him before the court after his custody period ended on Monday.

The NIA will now seek his custody before its trial court here.