Kerala Food Platform from this week

The Kerala Food Platform (KFP), a futuristic concept that could take the production and availability of safe-to-eat, organic food in the State to the next level, will be launched here this week.

It seeks to bring multiple stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem on a digital platform, enabling production and delivery using digitally enabled models.

Conceived by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), the KFP will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Sahakarana Bhavan on Thursday. Modelled on the digital food platform in Dubai, but tweaked to fit local needs, the KFP revolves around emerging global trends in the food sector such as growing demand for healthy food and traceability in food. K-DISC worked with SunTec, which had worked on the UAE project, to evolve the Kerala model.

“It is a mechanism for food security,” Unnikrishnan P.V., strategic advisor, K-DISC, said. “We see a lot of ‘platformisation’ in models like Uber. The benefits of multiple players coming together on a single platform is non-linear and distinct from direct trade. Eventually we want to bring on board all the farmers and a large number of customers,” he said.

The KFP seeks to plug gaps and ensure a higher income for the farmer, and satisfaction for the consumer while building better trust among stakeholders.