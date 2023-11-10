HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adverse Central policies will deprive Kerala of ₹57,400 crore this fiscal, says Balagopal

The situation is such that the State may have to bank on its own revenues for meeting 80% of the expenses this fiscal, says Kerala Finance Minister

November 10, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Friday accused the Centre of launching an intensified offensive against the State on the fiscal front. Adverse Central policies will deprive the State of ₹57,400 crore in Central transfers and loan approvals in the current fiscal, Mr. Balagopal said in a statement on the State’s financial status.

While the borrowing limit has been whittled down by ₹19,000 crore, the Revenue Deficit Grant, compared to last year, is down by ₹8,400 crore. The State also stands deprived of GST compensation to the tune of ₹12,000 crore. With its tax share from the divisible pool down from 3.58% to 1.925% under the 15th Finance Commission, the State also loses another ₹18,000 crore, according to him.

Overall, Kerala has experienced a reduction of ₹1.07 lakh crore in its gross borrowing limit alone since 2017. All this works against the best interests of the State, he said.

Mr. Balagopal reiterated that the State was facing a crunch on the financial front. Expenditures have not reduced, but increased. Revenue expenditure has risen from ₹1,19,930 crore in 2020-21 has risen to ₹1,43,129 crore in 2022-23. In the last few years, the State has been meeting its expenses increasingly from its own revenue sources. The situation is such that the State may have to bank on its own revenues for meeting 80% of the expenses this fiscal, Mr. Balagopal said.

‘Infra projects in limbo’

“We cannot go forward without acknowledging these financial realities. The Centre is slashing the tax share of the State as well as the assistance in Centrally assisted schemes. The State is also not permitted to complete infrastructure projects like the Vizhinjam seaport by taking loans on government guarantee,” he said.

But Mr. Balagopal termed the argument that the State was facing a debt trap “meaningless.” While Central government borrowings accounted for 6.8% of the GDP last fiscal, Kerala was permitted only 2.5%. At the same time, the State brought down its revenue deficit to 0.9%, which illustrates the success of the fiscal consolidation measures initiated by the State government, Mr. Balagopal said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.