HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Electricity Minister says weaker sections will not be denied subsidised power

He was responding to concerns that shortage in KSEB revenues resulting from having to pay electricity duty to the government would affect subsidy scheme

November 04, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty

Kerala Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

The recent notification directing the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to remit the electricity duty to the Kerala Government will not lead to the denial of subsidised power supply to the weaker sections, according to the Power department.

Eligible sections of society will continue to get subsidised supply, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty said on November 4, adding that that the government has not issued any order to stop it.

He was responding to concerns that the shortage in KSEB revenues resulting from having to pay the electricity duty to the government would affect the subsidy scheme.

At present, around 77 lakh consumers benefit from the government subsidy.

The KSEB had been permitted to retain the duty when the utility was made a company in 2013. The period allowed for the retention of the duty ended on October 31 2023, following which the government issued the notification. The government notification would require the power utility to remit the electricity duty collected by it after retaining 1% of it as a collection charge.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.