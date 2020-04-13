Watch | Kerala doctors dance to a golden oldie to boost morale

23 lady doctors of SK Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram put their best foot forward for a dance choreographed by their colleague, Dr Sharanya Krishnan, an anaesthetist.

The idea was conceptualised by another anaesthetist Dr Kukku Govindan. “She asked me if I would choreograph the popular song ‘Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaraanayi….’,” says Sharanya.

Sung by S Janaki in the 1972-Malayalam film Snehadeepame Mizhi Thurakku, directed by P Bhaskaran, the song was in the news recently when 21 playback singers led by KS Chitra and Sujatha performed it for a video that was posted on social media to boost morale among listeners.

“The same song was sung during an anthakshari round in our family WhatsApp group. As I looked at the lyrics written by none other than P Bhaskaran, I was moved by the meaning of the verse. It talks about the light that removes darkness and the light that shows the right path to keep the world safe. It seemed so apt for the times we live in,” says Dr Kukku.

So she and Sharanya put their heads together, decided to choreograph a cover version and suggested the idea in their Whatsapp group for doctors of SK Hospital. The lady doctors were all game. By the same evening, Sharanya, dance guru Girija Chandran’s niece, choreographed it and sent it to the group.