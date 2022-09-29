Kerala

Kerala CM asks collectors to enlist voluntary groups in mitigating stray dog menace

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday told district collectors to enlist the service of voluntary organisations to check the stray dog menace through the State-backed Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and anti-rabies vaccination. At a collectors and department heads meeting, Mr. Vijayan urged district administrators to make a mark in their service tenure by working for the public good. District collectors should minutely track government programmes and fast-track governance, he said. The meeting discussed a 37-point agenda over two days. Cabinet Ministers and Chief Secretary V. P. Joy were among those present.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2022 7:24:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kerala-cm-asks-collectors-to-enlist-voluntary-groups-in-mitigating-stray-dog-menace/article65951109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY