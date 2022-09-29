Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday told district collectors to enlist the service of voluntary organisations to check the stray dog menace through the State-backed Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme and anti-rabies vaccination. At a collectors and department heads meeting, Mr. Vijayan urged district administrators to make a mark in their service tenure by working for the public good. District collectors should minutely track government programmes and fast-track governance, he said. The meeting discussed a 37-point agenda over two days. Cabinet Ministers and Chief Secretary V. P. Joy were among those present.
Kerala CM asks collectors to enlist voluntary groups in mitigating stray dog menace
