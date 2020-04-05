Kerala CM airs concern for NRKs

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday aired concern for Non-Resident Keralite (NRK) women under COVID-19 surveillance in the Gulf and other foreign countries.

Chairing a video conference attended by leading members of Malayali diaspora, Mr. Vijayan said many of them could be single and employed for doing domestic chores in households in the Gulf.

The government was in touch with the Centre to ensure that the Indian embassy ensured their welfare.

The epidemic had rendered Keralites working abroad vulnerable to a unique set of difficulties.

Keralites in the Gulf were forced to spend a significant amount as tuition fee for their children when the lockdown had forced the closure of schools.

Mr. Vijayan promised the NRKs that he would seek a fee waiver from Malayali run schools.

Stimulus package

The global economic slowdown would hit NRI remittances. Kerala would require a stimulus package to make up for the loss of jobs and wages NRKs were likely to face in the future.

Mr. Vijayan also frowned on attempts to stigmatise NRKs and blame them for the illness.

NRK organisations

The Chief Minister also asked NRK organisations to ensure that they succoured those under observation in their respective areas of influence abroad.

He said NRKs should liaison with local authorities and ensure their brethren received proper aid.

Volunteer units

He asked NRKs to form volunteer units to deliver food and essentials to stranded persons.

He said such task forces should update the details of Keralites in their localities, particularly those confined to cramped labour camps, on the NoRKA portal.

Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan and Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan were present.