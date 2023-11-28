HamberMenu
Kerala child who was abducted from Kollam found

Abigail Sara Reji was reportedly abandoned at Asramam maidan by the abductors who are still at large

November 28, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A crowd that gathered at the house of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji in Kollam district of Kerala on November 28, 2023.

A crowd that gathered at the house of six-year-old Abigail Sara Reji in Kollam district of Kerala on November 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

Abigail Sara Reji, the six-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Oyoor in Kollam district of Kerala, was found from Asramam maidan in Kollam around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday (November 28, 2023). Reportedly, she was abandoned by the abductors who are still at large.

Local residents had informed the Kollam East Police after finding the abandoned child in the area.

“Her health seems to be fine and the child will be handed over to her parents after medical examination and counselling,” said officials.

