Kerala Child Rights Commission calls for ensuring power supply to students needing it for online education

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that an applicant seeking electricity connection for their children’s education should be provided one while ensuring safety, even if wiring has been done in only one room in the house.

The commission, comprising members K. Nazeer and B. Babitha, also recently directed that in case the owners of the nearby land failed to give the ‘consent for property crossing’, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) staff should submit an application without delay under Section 16 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, to the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate. A decision must be taken by the magistrate on the application for power within seven days, the panel said.

Acting on a petition by a girl student from Kozhikode, the panel directed the Revenue Secretary to issue orders to all officials and the KSEB chairman and managing director to issue directives to the staff to follow the commission’s demand.

Education disrupted

The petitioner had contended that wiring had been carried out only in one room of her house following safety codes. As she belonged to a financially backward family, they had been unable to carry out wiring in the entire building. However, her online education was being disrupted owing to the lack of electricity.

In his report to the commission, the Assistant Engineer of KSEB, Balussery, Kozhikode, said that when the petitioner’s father submitted an application for power connection, it was determined that an earth-leakage circuit-breaker that had not been used would be installed for safety.

A way to draw the power line along the rear of the house was found. During a detailed inspection, it was found that the line could be safely drawn along the boundaries of two properties in the neighbourhood. Accordingly, the owners of the properties were convinced of the need to draw power lines along their land boundaries, especially as it would facilitate the education of two children. They were also assured of the safety aspects, and a power line was subsequently drawn.

With the petitioner receiving power connection, the panel did not pass an order on the case.