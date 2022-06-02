Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flags off country’s second registered hydrogen-fuel car

MVD acquires Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flags off the Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle acquired by the Motor Vehicles department in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagged off the second hydrogen-based electric car to be registered in the country here on Thursday.

The Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) has been acquired by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to facilitate studies and researches on the technology prior to popularising the green fuel in the State.

The vehicle was flagged-off by the Chief Minister in the presence of other Ministers on the occasion of the valedictory of the Pinarayi-led second LDF government’s first anniversary. The striking red car has been registered as an electric car with the registration number KL–01-CU-7610.

The country’s first hydrogen-fuelled car is being used by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

According to an official release, the car can travel 650 km on a full tank of hydrogen that can be refilled within five minutes. The tank has a capacity of 5 kg. The car is powered through a reaction that occurs between hydrogen from the fuel tank and the air that enters from the intake grille.