Kerala Chief Justice in home quarantine

Kerala Chief Justice S. Manikumar has confined himself to home quarantine in Kochi on Tuesday after a road trip to his home town, Chennai, and back.

The Chief Justice is likely to confine himself to his official residence for 14 days as mandated by the quarantine protocol for controlling the spread of COVID-19.

The information of the Chief Justice proceeding on quarantine was communicated to the district administration on Tuesday.

He left for Velcahery in Chennai from Kochi on March 28 and returned on April 25.

The travel of the Kerala Chief Justice during the lockdown period was facilitated after discussions between the Home Secretaries of the two States. While in Chennai, the Kerala Chief Justice remained confined to his home, sources indicated.

Precautionary measure

Besides the Chief Justice, all those who have travelled along with him should be confined to home quarantine as a precautionary measure and follow the instructions of the health authorities, officials said.

Going by the general guidelines for quarantine, those who undertake such travel shall remain in quarantine for a fortnight. If they come from some hotspots of the disease, the quarantine period will be 28 days.

Quarantine rule

On their return, the District Collector and the District Medical Officer and medical officer in charge of the surveillance operations shall be informed about the travel, indicated health authorities.

As in the case of all those in quarantine, the district health authorities will make a daily telephonic inquiry on the health condition of the Chief Justice during the quarantine period. He will also be provided a contact number to reach the health authorities in case of any signs of the disease, health authorities said. Though the Chief Justice is scheduled to preside over a full court reference on the retirement function of Justice C.K. Abdul Rahim, who is to step down on May 1, Justice Manikumar is likely to deliver his address through video conferencing, judicial sources indicated.