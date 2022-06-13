Kerala can cooperate with Russia in many areas, says Food Minister G.R. Anil

Russia Day celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram

Terming the ties between India and Russia as special and privileged for both the countries, Food Minister G.R. Anil said the relationship would transcend the crisis in Europe.

The Minister, who was the chief guest at the Russia Day celebrations held under the auspices of the Honorary Consulate of the Russian Federation and the Russian House here on Sunday, said Russia had always stood with India in times of crisis. He said Kerala could cooperate with Russia in many areas. “Kerala is the second favourite destination for Russians after Goa. I hope that by establishing regional-level cooperation, we can go a long way in promoting trade between Kerala and Russia.”

In his address, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, Roman Babushkin, said that both the countries had successfully built a true friendship and mutual trust exemplified by numerous milestones. “Today’s Russia-India multidimensional cooperation is one of the world’s most vibrant ones with regular meetings of the two inter-governmental commissions. There was an increased volume of bilateral trade by 45% in 2021. The mutual acceptance of RuPay and MIR cards within the national payment infrastructure is being worked out. Kerala can play an increasingly important role in taking the bilateral relationship forward,” said Mr. Babushkin.

In his address, Honorary Consul of Russia and Director of the Russian House Ratheesh C. Nair said the Consulate would organise an exclusive travel mart for Russian travel agents to promote tourism between Kerala and Russia.

Member of Parliament John Brittas, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Metropolitan of the Diocese of Thiruvananthapuram of the Indian Orthodox Church Gabriel Mar Gregorios, District Collector Navjot Khosa and Russian Embassy Assistant Defense Attaché Col. Maksim Shnitsar were among those present.