Kerala Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to scrap farm laws

The Kerala Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanding the BJP-led Government at the Centre to scrap the contentious farm laws. The resolution was passed unanimously with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) supporting it. The lone BJP member O. Rajagopal, who spoke against the resolution, did not oppose it during the voting.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the resolution in the House which convened for a special session to discuss the laws. The laws will weaken the bargaining power of the farmers before the combined strength of the corporates, the resolution noted.
“The laws lack provisions for ensuring the protection of farmers. In a scenario where the Government withdraws from procurement, it will jeopardise the distribution of food and food security and lead to an increase in hoarding and black marketeering,” the resolution said.
Also read: Who gains and who loses from the farm Bills?
“Moreover, agriculture is a State subject under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. As a matter that seriously affects the States, the Bills should have been discussed in a meeting of the inter-State council. That the Bills were passed in haste without even referring them to the standing committee of the Parliament is a serious matter,” the resolution noted.
The special session was initially planned on December 23 but was put off after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan turned down the Cabinet's recommendation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath