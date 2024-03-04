GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Agricultural University inks MoU with AIR Thiruvananthapuram

March 04, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) is now the brand sponsor of the ‘Vayalum Veedum’ programme aired on the All India Radio, Thiruvananthapuram station. KAU and AIR Thiruvananthapuram have inked an MoU in this regard, a statement said. Under the MoU, the Directorate of Extension and the Communication Centre of KAU will prepare two farm-related programmes for broadcast every month for 12 months.

The first programme, on new trends in food processing, will be broadcast on March 6. Other themes include use of drones in the farm sector, integrated farming, micro irrigation, mechanisation, precision farming and entrepreneurship opportunities in the farm sector. The initiative is aimed at popularising new technologies and scientific knowledge in the farming community, Jacob John, Director of Extension, KAU, said.

