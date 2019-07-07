Kerafed begins raw coconut procurement from farmers

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar on Saturday launched the State-level raw coconut procurement drive initiated by the Kerala Kerakarshaka Sahakarana Federation (Kerafed), the apex cooperative of coconut farmers, with the support of around 190 primary agriculture cooperative societies in Kerala.

Addressing the inaugural event, Mr. Sunil Kumar said the government was going ahead with a number of new projects for ensuring fair price for rubber, rice, and coconut. It was the fall in prices that actually prompted the government to come up with an immediate relief measure for coconut farmers through the latest procurement drive, he pointed out.

According to Mr. Sunil Kumar, the Farmers Welfare Board earlier announced by the government would become a reality in 2019 itself. With its formation, a lot of development issues and concerns in the agriculture sector could be addressed in time, he pointed out.

Supportive price

Kerafed authorities said the latest procurement initiative would assure coconut farmers a supportive price of ₹27 a kg. This year, the Coconut Producers’ Societies affiliated to the Coconut Development Board too would be part of the procurement initiative, they said.